Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.61 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,992 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 707,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 840.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 97,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NetApp by 1,748.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.