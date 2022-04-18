Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hess by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,444,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 365,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hess by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

HES stock opened at $114.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

