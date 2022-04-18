The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $399.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.55.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

