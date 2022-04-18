Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 200 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 107.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 132.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $189.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.48. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

