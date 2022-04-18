Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

