Advisor Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $306.08 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

