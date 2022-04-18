Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $104.00 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.95 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,772 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

