Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 245 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $130.25 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.79.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.