Advisor Partners LLC Has $436,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:FE opened at $47.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

