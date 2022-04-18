Advisor Partners LLC Sells 572 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $200.24 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.31.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

