Advisor Partners LLC Invests $470,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,937,000 after buying an additional 350,006 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.99 and a twelve month high of $86.34.
