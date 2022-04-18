Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Advisor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ opened at $111.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.95. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

