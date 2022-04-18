Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,774 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.