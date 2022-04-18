Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.