Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $91.79 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

