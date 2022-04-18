Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 257.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $8,394,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $272.67 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.69.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.