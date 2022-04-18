Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €42.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.56 ($46.26).

FRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($65.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA FRE opened at €34.09 ($37.05) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($86.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.12 and a 200-day moving average of €35.88.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.