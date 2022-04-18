Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) PT at $126.86

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Commerce Bank increased its position in Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Woodward by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

