Brokerages Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Target Price at $12.17

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $474.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 229,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

