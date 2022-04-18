Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) PT at $126.86

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.86.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Woodward by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $53,411,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $117.11 on Friday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.