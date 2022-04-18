Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $191.99. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $145.66 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

