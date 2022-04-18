Analysts Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) PT at $15.14

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,309,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after buying an additional 3,173,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,222,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after buying an additional 825,538 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,813,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 333,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

BPMP opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.