Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $18.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.10 ($19.67) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $44.16 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

