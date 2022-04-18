Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $105.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KGSPY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($129.35) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($129.35) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY opened at $92.46 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.