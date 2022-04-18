Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $15.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
