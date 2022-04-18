Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

