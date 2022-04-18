Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $18.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.10 ($19.67) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.