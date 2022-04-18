Brokerages Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT at $534.00

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $534.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.06) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($635.87) to €500.00 ($543.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.40 on Friday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

