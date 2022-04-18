Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $188.40

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

