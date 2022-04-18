AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $92.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $57.05 on Friday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

