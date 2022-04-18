Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $316.69

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $282.33 on Friday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

