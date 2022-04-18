Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $92.22

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in AtriCure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AtriCure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AtriCure by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.