Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.28 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.82.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.