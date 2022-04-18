Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.
Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.28 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowe's Companies (LOW)
