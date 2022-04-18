Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $188.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

