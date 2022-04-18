Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Up 63.8% in March

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 915,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 960,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after buying an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

