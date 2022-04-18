Startcoin (START) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Startcoin (START) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $52,691.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006676 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00257318 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005482 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00269372 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

