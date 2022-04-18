Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Target Price at $146.14

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.14. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

