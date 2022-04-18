BetProtocol Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (BEPRO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded flat against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00105777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEPROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.