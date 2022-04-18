Splinterlands (SPS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.22 or 0.07465894 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,082.46 or 1.00090378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

