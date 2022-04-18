ZUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $33,017.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.22 or 0.07465894 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,082.46 or 1.00090378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048526 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.