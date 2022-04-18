ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Tops $94,885.27

ANON (ANON) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 132.8% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $94,885.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

