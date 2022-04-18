Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $42.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $35.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.