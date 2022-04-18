Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $98.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

Ball stock opened at $87.15 on Monday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Ball by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Ball by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

