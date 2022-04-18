Alien Worlds Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $84.54 million and approximately $67.79 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.0925 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.22 or 0.07465894 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,082.46 or 1.00090378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

