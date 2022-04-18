Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $113.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

ASH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 67,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Ashland Global by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $60,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ashland Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

