Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Watsco by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Watsco by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $288.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.