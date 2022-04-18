Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.37 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.