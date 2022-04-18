Advisor Partners LLC Buys 101 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of AAP opened at $218.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

