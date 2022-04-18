Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $70.37 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $72.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

