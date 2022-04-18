AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $246.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.05. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

